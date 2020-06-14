8286 E Soaring Eagle Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool putting green bbq/grill

PARADISE found in this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath & DEN home. Furnished or unfurnished. Resort style living in of this gated community of only 8 homes. Well appointed with living room, formal dining, fireplace @ family room, wet bar, gas cooktop, master bedroom sitting area. Jack and Jill bath at secondary bedrooms. Stunning entertaining backyard with pool, built in BBQ, fire pit, putting green, synthetic turf and mountain views. Huge covered patio to enjoy with plenty of outdoor furnishings. Please call for details on the rental in season and off season.