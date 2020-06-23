All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8281 East Hoverland Road

8281 East Hoverland Road · No Longer Available
Location

8281 East Hoverland Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
8281 East Hoverland Road Available 03/01/19 Coming Soon in Grayhawk: Year Round Rental, Light & Bright One Level Single Family Home with Private Pool in a Gated Community - Contact Avia Properties 650-222-1800 for additional information and for viewing.

Geared for entertaining. One of the largest lots in the privately gated Perrigine Villas. Bright and sunny corner lot of a quiet cul-de-sac. Raised above the rear neighbors for privacy and views.

Come home and relax within the private sanctuary created within the large side patio/yard shaded by pretty trees and views of the mountains. This spacious and lovely patio is right off the kitchen and has a built-in firepit and BBQ with seating, and an automatic awning providing a calm and lovely spot, particularly at night with the lighted trees, grounds, pool.

The private pool has a baja deck, built-in seating areas within the pool and several umbrella sleeves in all of the right places. Still plenty of room for outdoor furniture both in & out of covered areas.

Popular Edmunds La Jolla floor plan with great room and a wall of windows facing south, providing wonderful natural light all day. High ceilings, gas fireplace, dual sliding patio doors to rear patio/pool, open entertainment alcove, low maintenance tile floors.

The kitchen has an island, oven/microwave, gas cooktop, built-in wine refrigerator, dining area, small desk and a large slider opening onto the east facing patio & bbq area. Adjacent to the kitchen is a large laundry/utility area with soaking sink and a big walk-in pantry for your Costco shopping trips.

Master bedroom retreat is split from the two guest bedrooms for privacy. It is a nice size room with high ceilings and plantation shutters with windows overlooking the pool, patio & garden. The master bath suite is very large, featuring a private "water closet", big soaking tub, walk-in shower stall, dual sinks, miles of countertops and "his & her" walk-in closets.

Secondary bedrooms are a nice size, each have plantation shutters and ceiling fans. One is a flexible floor plan and could be used as an office, bedroom or exercise area and enjoys a big walk-in closet.

Community pool is just a few steps away with grassy area to walk your pet, get the mail or visit with neighbors.

Walk to Starbucks, Local Bistro and Isabella's Kitchen. Wonderful North Scottsdale location near Thompson Peak and Hayden. Easy commute to 101 loop.

Dual A/C units. Water softener system. Community pool and hot tub steps away. Community tennis court(s).

Just finishing the updates, more pictures coming when completed. Please no smokers. One year lease minimum.

Avia Properties, Inc.
BRE# 01993653

650-222-1800
www.aviaproperties.com

(RLNE4700018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8281 East Hoverland Road have any available units?
8281 East Hoverland Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8281 East Hoverland Road have?
Some of 8281 East Hoverland Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly.
Is 8281 East Hoverland Road currently offering any rent specials?
8281 East Hoverland Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8281 East Hoverland Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8281 East Hoverland Road is pet friendly.
Does 8281 East Hoverland Road offer parking?
No, 8281 East Hoverland Road does not offer parking.
Does 8281 East Hoverland Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8281 East Hoverland Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8281 East Hoverland Road have a pool?
Yes, 8281 East Hoverland Road has a pool.
Does 8281 East Hoverland Road have accessible units?
No, 8281 East Hoverland Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8281 East Hoverland Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8281 East Hoverland Road does not have units with dishwashers.
