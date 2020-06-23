Amenities

8281 East Hoverland Road Available 03/01/19 Coming Soon in Grayhawk: Year Round Rental, Light & Bright One Level Single Family Home with Private Pool in a Gated Community - Contact Avia Properties 650-222-1800 for additional information and for viewing.



Geared for entertaining. One of the largest lots in the privately gated Perrigine Villas. Bright and sunny corner lot of a quiet cul-de-sac. Raised above the rear neighbors for privacy and views.



Come home and relax within the private sanctuary created within the large side patio/yard shaded by pretty trees and views of the mountains. This spacious and lovely patio is right off the kitchen and has a built-in firepit and BBQ with seating, and an automatic awning providing a calm and lovely spot, particularly at night with the lighted trees, grounds, pool.



The private pool has a baja deck, built-in seating areas within the pool and several umbrella sleeves in all of the right places. Still plenty of room for outdoor furniture both in & out of covered areas.



Popular Edmunds La Jolla floor plan with great room and a wall of windows facing south, providing wonderful natural light all day. High ceilings, gas fireplace, dual sliding patio doors to rear patio/pool, open entertainment alcove, low maintenance tile floors.



The kitchen has an island, oven/microwave, gas cooktop, built-in wine refrigerator, dining area, small desk and a large slider opening onto the east facing patio & bbq area. Adjacent to the kitchen is a large laundry/utility area with soaking sink and a big walk-in pantry for your Costco shopping trips.



Master bedroom retreat is split from the two guest bedrooms for privacy. It is a nice size room with high ceilings and plantation shutters with windows overlooking the pool, patio & garden. The master bath suite is very large, featuring a private "water closet", big soaking tub, walk-in shower stall, dual sinks, miles of countertops and "his & her" walk-in closets.



Secondary bedrooms are a nice size, each have plantation shutters and ceiling fans. One is a flexible floor plan and could be used as an office, bedroom or exercise area and enjoys a big walk-in closet.



Community pool is just a few steps away with grassy area to walk your pet, get the mail or visit with neighbors.



Walk to Starbucks, Local Bistro and Isabella's Kitchen. Wonderful North Scottsdale location near Thompson Peak and Hayden. Easy commute to 101 loop.



Dual A/C units. Water softener system. Community pool and hot tub steps away. Community tennis court(s).



Just finishing the updates, more pictures coming when completed. Please no smokers. One year lease minimum.



