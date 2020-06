Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors gym pool clubhouse courtyard

Welcome home. Brand new wood flooring, crown molding and custom paint highlight this wonderful 2BR/1BA unit in Belcara.



Interior courtyard facing for an enjoyable patio sit. Enjoy this Jack & Jill style floorplan in the heart of Scottsdale. Pool, clubhouse, fitness...this complex has it all!



$1300/mo plus deposits

www.PMIeastvalley.com

480-264-7193

No Pets