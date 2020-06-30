All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 2 2020 at 6:07 PM

8251 E THOMAS Road

8251 East Thomas Road · No Longer Available
Location

8251 East Thomas Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Only 1.5 miles from Old Town Scottsdale and with quick access to the green belt, this perfectly located townhome is an ideal spot for your South Scottsdale lifestyle. With most utilities included this well appointed and updated 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom unit boasts best-in-show features such as shutters, new dual-pane windows, easy flow from the kitchen into an oversized living room with floor to ceiling windows, french door exit to private patio. Kitchen has LG stainless steel appliance-suite, slab granite counters, wall-to-wall contemporary wood plank tile throughout down and upstairs. The intimate areas of the home are tucked away upstairs: two bedrooms, with a master walk-in closet, and upstairs laundry room with the washer and dryer included. Covered parking, BBQ Grill included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8251 E THOMAS Road have any available units?
8251 E THOMAS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8251 E THOMAS Road have?
Some of 8251 E THOMAS Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8251 E THOMAS Road currently offering any rent specials?
8251 E THOMAS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8251 E THOMAS Road pet-friendly?
No, 8251 E THOMAS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8251 E THOMAS Road offer parking?
Yes, 8251 E THOMAS Road offers parking.
Does 8251 E THOMAS Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8251 E THOMAS Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8251 E THOMAS Road have a pool?
No, 8251 E THOMAS Road does not have a pool.
Does 8251 E THOMAS Road have accessible units?
No, 8251 E THOMAS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8251 E THOMAS Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8251 E THOMAS Road does not have units with dishwashers.

