8251 E THOMAS Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Only 1.5 miles from Old Town Scottsdale and with quick access to the green belt, this perfectly located townhome is an ideal spot for your South Scottsdale lifestyle. With most utilities included this well appointed and updated 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom unit boasts best-in-show features such as shutters, new dual-pane windows, easy flow from the kitchen into an oversized living room with floor to ceiling windows, french door exit to private patio. Kitchen has LG stainless steel appliance-suite, slab granite counters, wall-to-wall contemporary wood plank tile throughout down and upstairs. The intimate areas of the home are tucked away upstairs: two bedrooms, with a master walk-in closet, and upstairs laundry room with the washer and dryer included. Covered parking, BBQ Grill included.