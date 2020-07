Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome Home! This property has a nice open floor plan and has been extremely well maintained. UNFURNISHED, yet shows light and bright with NEW plantation shutters on all windows. Enjoy the LARGE fenced backYARD with covered patio and storage shed, North/South exposure. This home has a lot of parking and includes (1) garage space. Washer and dryer included. Excellent location, close to Scottsdale schools, parks, freeways, shopping, dining and Old Town Scottsdale.