8245 E BELL Road

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Don't miss this beautiful Single Level luxury townhouse in North Scottsdale at TPC golf course! Spacious 2 bed 2 baths with an open kitchen concept. Perfectly located close to everything Scottsdale has to offer! Gated community & this townhome has its own attached private 1 car garage. Enough space to comfortably sleep 4, this modern, very well kept 1,350-square-foot unit offers a tastefully furnished interior with a private patio. Community amenities include a heated pool & hot tub. Just minutes away from Talking Stick Resort & Casino, Salt River Spring Training Baseball Fields, Barrett Jackson auto show, TPC Golf Course, and much more. Whether you're in town to play golf or soak up the sun by the pool, this is the ultimate Arizona retreat!