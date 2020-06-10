All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
8245 E BELL Road
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

8245 E BELL Road

8245 East Bell Road · (480) 370-7393
Location

8245 East Bell Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$3,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1356 sqft

Amenities

Don't miss this beautiful Single Level luxury townhouse in North Scottsdale at TPC golf course! Spacious 2 bed 2 baths with an open kitchen concept. Perfectly located close to everything Scottsdale has to offer! Gated community & this townhome has its own attached private 1 car garage. Enough space to comfortably sleep 4, this modern, very well kept 1,350-square-foot unit offers a tastefully furnished interior with a private patio. Community amenities include a heated pool & hot tub. Just minutes away from Talking Stick Resort & Casino, Salt River Spring Training Baseball Fields, Barrett Jackson auto show, TPC Golf Course, and much more. Whether you're in town to play golf or soak up the sun by the pool, this is the ultimate Arizona retreat!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8245 E BELL Road have any available units?
8245 E BELL Road has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8245 E BELL Road have?
Some of 8245 E BELL Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8245 E BELL Road currently offering any rent specials?
8245 E BELL Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8245 E BELL Road pet-friendly?
No, 8245 E BELL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8245 E BELL Road offer parking?
Yes, 8245 E BELL Road does offer parking.
Does 8245 E BELL Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8245 E BELL Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8245 E BELL Road have a pool?
Yes, 8245 E BELL Road has a pool.
Does 8245 E BELL Road have accessible units?
No, 8245 E BELL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8245 E BELL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8245 E BELL Road has units with dishwashers.
