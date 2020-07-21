All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

8226 E Plaza Dr

8226 East Plaza Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8226 East Plaza Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM SCOTTSDALE HOME! PRIVATE BACKYARD WITH SPARKLING POOL, COVERED PATIO & LUSH GRASS! - AVAILABLE STARTING 9/1/19

A must see! Fabulous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with sparkling pool in highly desirable South Scottsdale location. Custom paint and beautiful tile through out (no carpet!!), updated fixtures and remodeled bathrooms with a modern feel. This house has been fully renovated and it shows. Spacious island kitchen has been updated with white cabinets, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. French doors lead to spacious backyard with huge covered patio that spans the entire length of the home, diving pool and lush green grass. Close to schools, Chaparral Park, Loop 101, Old Town Scottsdale & Scottsdale Fashion Square.

POOL SERVICE AND LANDSCAPING IS INCLUDED IN RENT.

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATIONS, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com

Rent - $2,195 + rental tax
Security Deposit - $2,195
Admin Fee - $100
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Pet Fee - $250 (upon lessor approval)

Call to schedule a private viewing!

Tyson Tomao
623-225-8195
tyson@eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE2526713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8226 E Plaza Dr have any available units?
8226 E Plaza Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8226 E Plaza Dr have?
Some of 8226 E Plaza Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8226 E Plaza Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8226 E Plaza Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8226 E Plaza Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8226 E Plaza Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8226 E Plaza Dr offer parking?
No, 8226 E Plaza Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8226 E Plaza Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8226 E Plaza Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8226 E Plaza Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8226 E Plaza Dr has a pool.
Does 8226 E Plaza Dr have accessible units?
No, 8226 E Plaza Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8226 E Plaza Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8226 E Plaza Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
