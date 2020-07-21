8226 E Plaza Dr

Amenities
4 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM SCOTTSDALE HOME! PRIVATE BACKYARD WITH SPARKLING POOL, COVERED PATIO & LUSH GRASS! - AVAILABLE STARTING 9/1/19
A must see! Fabulous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with sparkling pool in highly desirable South Scottsdale location. Custom paint and beautiful tile through out (no carpet!!), updated fixtures and remodeled bathrooms with a modern feel. This house has been fully renovated and it shows. Spacious island kitchen has been updated with white cabinets, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. French doors lead to spacious backyard with huge covered patio that spans the entire length of the home, diving pool and lush green grass. Close to schools, Chaparral Park, Loop 101, Old Town Scottsdale & Scottsdale Fashion Square.
POOL SERVICE AND LANDSCAPING IS INCLUDED IN RENT.
Rent - $2,195 + rental tax
Security Deposit - $2,195
Admin Fee - $100
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Pet Fee - $250 (upon lessor approval)
