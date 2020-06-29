8226 E MCDONALD Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Property available for Lease immediately.LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Highly updated and modern fully furnished rental in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale, this FULLY FURNISHED townhome features three superbly decorated bedrooms and two well appointed baths. Completely private MASTER SUITE upstairs! No expense was spared on amenities or beautiful furnishings. Private patio has outdoor furnishings including BBQ storage shed and covered parking. RO SYSTEM and WATER SOFTENER included!! Community features rolling grass, mature trees and large pool area. Pool and hot tub are available as part of community featuresMinutes away from OLD TOWN, SPRING TRAINING FIELDS, and TALKING STICK RESORT.