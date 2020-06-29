All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8226 E MCDONALD Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8226 E MCDONALD Drive
Last updated April 7 2020 at 6:35 AM

8226 E MCDONALD Drive

8226 East Mcdonald Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8226 East Mcdonald Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Property available for Lease immediately.LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Highly updated and modern fully furnished rental in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale, this FULLY FURNISHED townhome features three superbly decorated bedrooms and two well appointed baths. Completely private MASTER SUITE upstairs! No expense was spared on amenities or beautiful furnishings. Private patio has outdoor furnishings including BBQ storage shed and covered parking. RO SYSTEM and WATER SOFTENER included!! Community features rolling grass, mature trees and large pool area. Pool and hot tub are available as part of community featuresMinutes away from OLD TOWN, SPRING TRAINING FIELDS, and TALKING STICK RESORT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8226 E MCDONALD Drive have any available units?
8226 E MCDONALD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8226 E MCDONALD Drive have?
Some of 8226 E MCDONALD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8226 E MCDONALD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8226 E MCDONALD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8226 E MCDONALD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8226 E MCDONALD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8226 E MCDONALD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8226 E MCDONALD Drive offers parking.
Does 8226 E MCDONALD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8226 E MCDONALD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8226 E MCDONALD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8226 E MCDONALD Drive has a pool.
Does 8226 E MCDONALD Drive have accessible units?
No, 8226 E MCDONALD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8226 E MCDONALD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8226 E MCDONALD Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Winfield of Scottsdale
8021 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
San Travesia by Mark-Taylor
7501 E McDowell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
San Portales by Mark-Taylor
7215 E Silverstone Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College