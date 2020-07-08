8216 E KEIM Drive

Amenities

GENEROUS SIZED TOWNHOUSE IN CENTRAL SCOTTSDALE ON CUL DE SAC LOT. This TH has 2 BR/2 baths with a split floor plan & hard to find generous sized back patio w/ private 2 car carport. This single level TH has wood & tile floors with no carpet anywhere. The Master Bedroom is very spacious & bright with plenty of closet space. The Master bath has double sinks & a large vanity. The hall bedroom is also roomy and separate from the MBR. There is a laundry room off the back patio with a washer & dryer & also a storage unit off the backyard. This Townhouse was constructed in block so you don't hear noise from your neighbors & you have a block fenced backyard for privacy . You also have the option to park & enter in the front or back. This TH is located in the BEST PART OF SCOTTSDALE. Walking distance to the dog park, canal and schools. Also, a bike ride away to the 101, Salt River Fields, Talking Stick Resort, Top Golf, walking and biking paths, Scottsdale Fashion Square, Scottsdale Pavilions, many great local and chain restaurants/ eateries, shops and MUCH MUCH MORE! Pet friendly upon approval and 2 year lease preferred. 1.65% rental tax added to monthly rent