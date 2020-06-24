8209 E Sheridan Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This remodeled 3BR/2BA/2CG home in South Scottsdale is available May 1st. Spacious open plan includes LR, DR & Family Room. The stunning kitchen has granite countertops, breakfast bar, pendant lighting, plenty of cabinets and counter space and stainless steel appliances including gas range. Additional interior features include a bonus room/den with built in bookcases, ceiling fans, recessed lighting and a 2 car garage with additional slab parking in the front. Large Backyard with South Facing covered patio and grassy play area - landscaping included. No HOA. Fabulous location - Easy access to Old Town, 101 & 202 Freeways, Restaurants, Shopping and more. 12 month minimum but landlord is open to long term lease.