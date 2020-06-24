All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8209 E Sheridan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8209 E Sheridan Street
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:58 AM

8209 E Sheridan Street

8209 East Sheridan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8209 East Sheridan Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This remodeled 3BR/2BA/2CG home in South Scottsdale is available May 1st. Spacious open plan includes LR, DR & Family Room. The stunning kitchen has granite countertops, breakfast bar, pendant lighting, plenty of cabinets and counter space and stainless steel appliances including gas range. Additional interior features include a bonus room/den with built in bookcases, ceiling fans, recessed lighting and a 2 car garage with additional slab parking in the front. Large Backyard with South Facing covered patio and grassy play area - landscaping included. No HOA. Fabulous location - Easy access to Old Town, 101 & 202 Freeways, Restaurants, Shopping and more. 12 month minimum but landlord is open to long term lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8209 E Sheridan Street have any available units?
8209 E Sheridan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8209 E Sheridan Street have?
Some of 8209 E Sheridan Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8209 E Sheridan Street currently offering any rent specials?
8209 E Sheridan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8209 E Sheridan Street pet-friendly?
No, 8209 E Sheridan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8209 E Sheridan Street offer parking?
Yes, 8209 E Sheridan Street offers parking.
Does 8209 E Sheridan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8209 E Sheridan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8209 E Sheridan Street have a pool?
No, 8209 E Sheridan Street does not have a pool.
Does 8209 E Sheridan Street have accessible units?
No, 8209 E Sheridan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8209 E Sheridan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8209 E Sheridan Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Eclipse
1401 North Granite Reef Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Tides at Old Town
3620 North Miller Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College