8171 E JUAN TABO Road

Stunning spacious luxury remodeled 5* family vacation home. Five bedrooms (3x California King's and 2x King's - the kings can be converted to two twins if requested), all with TV/Cable/AppleTV and four bathrooms. Open floor plan with huge kitchen/family/entertainment space. 10+ person outdoor dining facilities with outdoor TV, gas fireplace and large BBQ. Masses of Lounge/Pool furniture, with an 8 person hot-tub. We also offer four bikes (with helmets). Quiet, private retreat, with mountain view, surrounded by mature desert landscape, but within minutes of all the great amenities Scottsdale has to offer. Only 10 mins from 12+ golf courses, multiple high-end bars, 20+ Restaurants, and all the grocery stores you'd expect. Additionally, the property is centrally located for world-class hiking