Scottsdale, AZ
8171 E JUAN TABO Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:54 PM

8171 E JUAN TABO Road

8171 East Juan Tabo Road · (480) 444-9888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8171 East Juan Tabo Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Pinnacle Peak Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3959 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Stunning spacious luxury remodeled 5* family vacation home. Five bedrooms (3x California King's and 2x King's - the kings can be converted to two twins if requested), all with TV/Cable/AppleTV and four bathrooms. Open floor plan with huge kitchen/family/entertainment space. 10+ person outdoor dining facilities with outdoor TV, gas fireplace and large BBQ. Masses of Lounge/Pool furniture, with an 8 person hot-tub. We also offer four bikes (with helmets). Quiet, private retreat, with mountain view, surrounded by mature desert landscape, but within minutes of all the great amenities Scottsdale has to offer. Only 10 mins from 12+ golf courses, multiple high-end bars, 20+ Restaurants, and all the grocery stores you'd expect. Additionally, the property is centrally located for world-class hiking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8171 E JUAN TABO Road have any available units?
8171 E JUAN TABO Road has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8171 E JUAN TABO Road have?
Some of 8171 E JUAN TABO Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8171 E JUAN TABO Road currently offering any rent specials?
8171 E JUAN TABO Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8171 E JUAN TABO Road pet-friendly?
No, 8171 E JUAN TABO Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8171 E JUAN TABO Road offer parking?
Yes, 8171 E JUAN TABO Road does offer parking.
Does 8171 E JUAN TABO Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8171 E JUAN TABO Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8171 E JUAN TABO Road have a pool?
Yes, 8171 E JUAN TABO Road has a pool.
Does 8171 E JUAN TABO Road have accessible units?
No, 8171 E JUAN TABO Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8171 E JUAN TABO Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8171 E JUAN TABO Road has units with dishwashers.
