Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

8168 E CORTEZ Drive

8168 East Cortez Drive · (480) 707-7576
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8168 East Cortez Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2033 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Stunning contemporary home.Totally updated to today's standards w/furnishings to match. Located on the 4th Tee Box of the Starfire King Course.This par 3 features outstanding golf& lake views highly visible not only from the patio but from the Family Rm, KItchen & Dining Rm. Fabulous outdoor dining with ample undercover & a built-in BBQ featuring a Grill, A Big Green Egg and Refrigerator. The Heated Community Pool & Spa is limited to those homes on Cortez Drive , plus 2 tennis courts.This gated community is close to the Kierland shopping area , Fashion Square mall & many dining establishments. You will truly enjoy the wonderful Arizona lifestyle while staying in this exceptional property . Monthly rate-$6500 high season,$3600 long term Call listing agents to confirm other time frame

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8168 E CORTEZ Drive have any available units?
8168 E CORTEZ Drive has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8168 E CORTEZ Drive have?
Some of 8168 E CORTEZ Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8168 E CORTEZ Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8168 E CORTEZ Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8168 E CORTEZ Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8168 E CORTEZ Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8168 E CORTEZ Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8168 E CORTEZ Drive does offer parking.
Does 8168 E CORTEZ Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8168 E CORTEZ Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8168 E CORTEZ Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8168 E CORTEZ Drive has a pool.
Does 8168 E CORTEZ Drive have accessible units?
No, 8168 E CORTEZ Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8168 E CORTEZ Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8168 E CORTEZ Drive has units with dishwashers.
