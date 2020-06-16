8168 E CORTEZ Drive

Amenities

Stunning contemporary home.Totally updated to today's standards w/furnishings to match. Located on the 4th Tee Box of the Starfire King Course.This par 3 features outstanding golf& lake views highly visible not only from the patio but from the Family Rm, KItchen & Dining Rm. Fabulous outdoor dining with ample undercover & a built-in BBQ featuring a Grill, A Big Green Egg and Refrigerator. The Heated Community Pool & Spa is limited to those homes on Cortez Drive , plus 2 tennis courts.This gated community is close to the Kierland shopping area , Fashion Square mall & many dining establishments. You will truly enjoy the wonderful Arizona lifestyle while staying in this exceptional property . Monthly rate-$6500 high season,$3600 long term Call listing agents to confirm other time frame