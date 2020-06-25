All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8127 E VIA DEL SOL Drive
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:55 AM

8127 E VIA DEL SOL Drive

8127 East via Del Sol Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8127 East via Del Sol Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Pinnacle Peak Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Wonderfully fun Territorial... flagstoned courtyard entry, custom stained-glass & wood double door entry... tongue & groove wood beamed ceiling w/vega BEAUTIFUL BEAMS leading into Greatroom w/cozy fireplace & wet bar w/double french doors leading out to 1200 SF patio w/half wall overlooking pebble-tec pool! SOUTH FACING YARD and POOL- VERY DESIRABLE!!!! APPEALING slate flooring & newer carpet! Remodeled kitchen w/slate countertops, newer appliances, cabinets & custom copper lighting Lovely Plantation SHUTTERS Too!!, lighting fixtures & switches, ceiling fans & decorator paint in all rooms! Great ACRE lot custom home community!!VERY PRIVATE-ROOM TO PARK LOTS OF VEHICLES TOO'' TRULY **SPECIAL- LIVING SPACE** SANCTUARY -FEEL'' THIS PROPERTY IS A MUST SEE FOR TENANTS WHO APPRECIATE PRIVACY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8127 E VIA DEL SOL Drive have any available units?
8127 E VIA DEL SOL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8127 E VIA DEL SOL Drive have?
Some of 8127 E VIA DEL SOL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8127 E VIA DEL SOL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8127 E VIA DEL SOL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8127 E VIA DEL SOL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8127 E VIA DEL SOL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8127 E VIA DEL SOL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8127 E VIA DEL SOL Drive offers parking.
Does 8127 E VIA DEL SOL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8127 E VIA DEL SOL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8127 E VIA DEL SOL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8127 E VIA DEL SOL Drive has a pool.
Does 8127 E VIA DEL SOL Drive have accessible units?
No, 8127 E VIA DEL SOL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8127 E VIA DEL SOL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8127 E VIA DEL SOL Drive has units with dishwashers.
