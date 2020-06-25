8127 E VIA DEL SOL Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Wonderfully fun Territorial... flagstoned courtyard entry, custom stained-glass & wood double door entry... tongue & groove wood beamed ceiling w/vega BEAUTIFUL BEAMS leading into Greatroom w/cozy fireplace & wet bar w/double french doors leading out to 1200 SF patio w/half wall overlooking pebble-tec pool! SOUTH FACING YARD and POOL- VERY DESIRABLE!!!! APPEALING slate flooring & newer carpet! Remodeled kitchen w/slate countertops, newer appliances, cabinets & custom copper lighting Lovely Plantation SHUTTERS Too!!, lighting fixtures & switches, ceiling fans & decorator paint in all rooms! Great ACRE lot custom home community!!VERY PRIVATE-ROOM TO PARK LOTS OF VEHICLES TOO'' TRULY **SPECIAL- LIVING SPACE** SANCTUARY -FEEL'' THIS PROPERTY IS A MUST SEE FOR TENANTS WHO APPRECIATE PRIVACY