8121 E Via De Viva

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

No Application Fees! Beautifully upgraded single level Scottsdale home you won't want to miss. Wood and tile flooring throughout, upgraded fixtures and finishes, plantation shutters throughout, neutral paint, fireplace and a private yard in a great Scottsdale community. Kitchen features upgraded white cabinets and fixtures, granite counter tops, counter top electric cooktop, built in microwave and oven, dishwasher and side by side refrigerator. Both bathrooms include double sinks, upgraded counter tops and showers. Large community pool and spa offers all of the fun with none of the work. Washing machine and dryer included and two car garage. Greenhouse garden area next to living room allows natural light inside and a place to grow flowers and plants. Owner not accepting any Pets.