Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8121 E Via De Viva --
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:20 AM

8121 E Via De Viva --

8121 East via De Viva · No Longer Available
Scottsdale
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8121 East via De Viva, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
No Application Fees! Beautifully upgraded single level Scottsdale home you won't want to miss. Wood and tile flooring throughout, upgraded fixtures and finishes, plantation shutters throughout, neutral paint, fireplace and a private yard in a great Scottsdale community. Kitchen features upgraded white cabinets and fixtures, granite counter tops, counter top electric cooktop, built in microwave and oven, dishwasher and side by side refrigerator. Both bathrooms include double sinks, upgraded counter tops and showers. Large community pool and spa offers all of the fun with none of the work. Washing machine and dryer included and two car garage. Greenhouse garden area next to living room allows natural light inside and a place to grow flowers and plants. Owner not accepting any Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8121 E Via De Viva -- have any available units?
8121 E Via De Viva -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8121 E Via De Viva -- have?
Some of 8121 E Via De Viva --'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8121 E Via De Viva -- currently offering any rent specials?
8121 E Via De Viva -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8121 E Via De Viva -- pet-friendly?
Yes, 8121 E Via De Viva -- is pet friendly.
Does 8121 E Via De Viva -- offer parking?
Yes, 8121 E Via De Viva -- offers parking.
Does 8121 E Via De Viva -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8121 E Via De Viva -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8121 E Via De Viva -- have a pool?
Yes, 8121 E Via De Viva -- has a pool.
Does 8121 E Via De Viva -- have accessible units?
No, 8121 E Via De Viva -- does not have accessible units.
Does 8121 E Via De Viva -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8121 E Via De Viva -- has units with dishwashers.
