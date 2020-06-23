All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8116 E. Monte Vista Rd.
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

8116 E. Monte Vista Rd.

8116 East Monte Vista Road · No Longer Available
Location

8116 East Monte Vista Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Cox Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Scottsdale - 5 bedroom, 3 bath - Remodeled - Granite, Stainless- Beautiful - Available 5/8 for move in

5 bedroom
3 bath
HUGE Chef kitchen
Granite countertops
Stainless appliances
Breakfast bar
Oak cabinets
Upgraded lighting
Tile
Large covered patio
Pavers & Landscaped
Full size washer and dryer
Large backyard

$1995 rent + tax, $1600 deposit, Resident required to have rental insurance

Will only hold it off market for 2 weeks with deposit.

Dogs/cat ok (2 max.). - $200 deposit per pet- breed restrictions.

12 month lease.

No evictions or judgments. Min credit score 595. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold deposit. Verifiable rental history is required.

Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please complete application-each person over 18 must complete an application, attach 1 month paycheck stubs/proof of income, ID's, animal photos, animal vaccinations, and pay $20 app fee. Hold deposit of $400 will be due upon approval! Only complete applications will be considered.

Call Diana today 480-966-2170.
Check out photos, apply and more on our web site at www.SundialAZ.com

Professionally managed by Sundial Real Estate
263 W 3rd Pl
Mesa, AZ 85201
480-966-2170
DB - D Creason
Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE2545343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8116 E. Monte Vista Rd. have any available units?
8116 E. Monte Vista Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8116 E. Monte Vista Rd. have?
Some of 8116 E. Monte Vista Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8116 E. Monte Vista Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
8116 E. Monte Vista Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8116 E. Monte Vista Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8116 E. Monte Vista Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 8116 E. Monte Vista Rd. offer parking?
No, 8116 E. Monte Vista Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 8116 E. Monte Vista Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8116 E. Monte Vista Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8116 E. Monte Vista Rd. have a pool?
No, 8116 E. Monte Vista Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 8116 E. Monte Vista Rd. have accessible units?
No, 8116 E. Monte Vista Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 8116 E. Monte Vista Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8116 E. Monte Vista Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
