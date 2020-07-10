8113 E Glenrosa Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c3e6774052 ---- Updated 2br / 1 bath Hallcraft Villas unit! New flooring on stairs and upstairs, granite counters and beautiful Travertine tile kitchen backsplash accent the black appliances including smooth top range. Matching remodeled bathroom upstairs also boasts tile shower and granite counter. Community pool, surrounded by grassy common areas is just a short walk away. And of course great South Scottsdale location puts you close to Old Town Scottsdale, Scottsdale Community College, Fashion Square Mall, Scottsdale Healthcare Osborn Campus, Scottsdale Stadium, Civic Center & City Hall... and the list goes on! Sorry no pets. Come take a look before someone else snatches this one up! Other leasing fees: $40 per adult application fee $150 admin fee upon lease signing 1.75% TPT tax paid by tenant 2% monthly admin fee Security deposit equal to one month of rent Assigned Covered Parking Granite Counters Newly Remodeled Stove Washer/Dryer In Unit