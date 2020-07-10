All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 15 2019 at 1:19 PM

8113 E Glenrosa Ave

8113 East Glenrosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8113 East Glenrosa Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c3e6774052 ---- Updated 2br / 1 bath Hallcraft Villas unit! New flooring on stairs and upstairs, granite counters and beautiful Travertine tile kitchen backsplash accent the black appliances including smooth top range. Matching remodeled bathroom upstairs also boasts tile shower and granite counter. Community pool, surrounded by grassy common areas is just a short walk away. And of course great South Scottsdale location puts you close to Old Town Scottsdale, Scottsdale Community College, Fashion Square Mall, Scottsdale Healthcare Osborn Campus, Scottsdale Stadium, Civic Center & City Hall... and the list goes on! Sorry no pets. Come take a look before someone else snatches this one up! Other leasing fees: $40 per adult application fee $150 admin fee upon lease signing 1.75% TPT tax paid by tenant 2% monthly admin fee Security deposit equal to one month of rent Assigned Covered Parking Granite Counters Newly Remodeled Stove Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8113 E Glenrosa Ave have any available units?
8113 E Glenrosa Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8113 E Glenrosa Ave have?
Some of 8113 E Glenrosa Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8113 E Glenrosa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8113 E Glenrosa Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8113 E Glenrosa Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8113 E Glenrosa Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8113 E Glenrosa Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8113 E Glenrosa Ave offers parking.
Does 8113 E Glenrosa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8113 E Glenrosa Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8113 E Glenrosa Ave have a pool?
Yes, 8113 E Glenrosa Ave has a pool.
Does 8113 E Glenrosa Ave have accessible units?
No, 8113 E Glenrosa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8113 E Glenrosa Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8113 E Glenrosa Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

