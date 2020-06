8108 E MORGAN Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

AVAILABLE NOW!LOOKING FOR A COMPLETELY REMODELED FURNISHED HOME IN SCOTTSDALE? MUST SEE THIS PROFESSIONALLY DESIGNED HOME FROM THE HARDWARE TO THE FURNISHINGS. THIS 4 BD/2 BA/2 CAR GARAGE HOME HAS A LIGHT AND BRIGHT INTERIOR, VAULTED CEILINGS, OPEN FLOOR PLAN AND IS LOCATED ON A CUL-DE-SAC. IT FEATURES NEW AC, WATER HEATER, MAYTAG SS KITCHEN APPLIANCES, NEW OVERSIZED WASHER/DRYER, TOILETS, WOOD PLANK FLOORING, DOORS, KITCHEN CABINETS, QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS, LIGHTING, STONE FIREPLACE, SHOWER, BATHTUB, WOOD BEAMS, FANS, NEW HVAC, SLIDING DOORS, EXT/INT PAINT, BASEBOARDS, ETC. YOU WILL LOVE PLAYING PING PONG IN THE VERY PRIVATE, OVERSIZED BACKYARD THAT IS COMPLETE WITH A DIVING POOL, GRASS AREA, AND COVERED PATIO. FEELS LIKE A NEW BUILD WITH NO EXPENSE SPARED! BEST LOCATION IN SCOTTSDALE!