810 N. Hayden Rd.

Amenities

patio / balcony courtyard

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard

Seasonal Monthly/Weekly Rental Rates:



April-October: $1,238/$473

November: $1,387/$560

December: $1,560/$637

January: $2,430/$952

February: $2,964/$1,104

March: $3,525/$1,400



This second floor condo has all the amenities you will need! The master bedroom has a King Sized Four Poster Bed, the Loft has a queen sized bed and the living room has a full sized sleeper sofa so this unit can sleep up to 6 people! This is a great upstairs unit with a view of the courtyard. Enjoy a spring evening sipping a cool beverage on the balcony at the small table for 4.



Golf Courses, Golf Clubs and Country Clubs



- Continental Golf Club, 100 yards southwest



- ASU Karsten Golf Course, approximately 4 miles south



- Villa Monterey Golf Course, approximately 1 mile north



- Coronado Golf Course, approximately .2 mile south



- Scottsdale Silverado Golf Club, approximately 3 miles north



- McCormick Ranch Golf Club, approximately 3 miles north



- Phoenician Golf Club, approximately 4 miles northwest



- Pavilion Lakes Golf Club, approximately 4miles north



- Arizona Country Club, approximately 3 miles west



Canals, Washes, Lakes and Rivers



- Arizona Canal, approximately 2 miles west



- Crosscut Canal, approximately 2 miles southwest



- Indian Bend Wash, approximately mile west



- Tempe Town Lake, approximately 4 miles southwest



- Salt River 3 miles south



Freeways, Substations, and Transmission Lines



- Pima Freeway (Loop 101), approximately 1 miles east



- Red Mountain Freeway (loop 202), approximately 3 miles south



- Pima SRP Substation, approximately mile north



- 69 KV APS Transmission Lines mile north and mile west



Universities and Colleges



- Arizona State University, approximately 5 miles southwest



- Scottsdale Community College, approximately 2 miles northeast



Stadiums and Venues



- Packard Stadium, approximately 5 miles southwest



- Sun Devil Stadium, approximately 5 miles southwest



- Scottsdale Stadium, approximately 1 miles west



- Civic Center, approximately 1 miles west



- Scottsdale Pavilions, approximately 4 miles north



- Wells Fargo Arena, approximately 5 miles southwest



Shopping Centers and Malls



- Scottsdale Fashion Square, approximately 2 miles northwest



- Scottsdale Center for the Arts, approximately 1 miles west



- Arcadia Crossing Shopping Center, approximately 5 miles southwest



- Scottsdale Mall, approximately 1 miles west



Miscellaneous



- Indian Bend Wash Greenbelt, approximately 2 ?? miles north



- Worship Site, approximately ?? mile south



- Papago Softball Complex, approximately 3 miles southwest



- Papago Army Airfield/Papago Military Reservation, approximately 4 miles



- Maricopa County Dept of Emergency Management, approximately 5 miles



- Camelback Mountain/Echo Canyon Recreation Area, approximately 4 miles



- Scottsdale Police Department, approximately 1 miles west



- Papago Park, approximately 3 miles southwest



- Desert Botanical Gardens, approximately 3 miles southwest



- Phoenix Zoo, approximately 4 miles southwest



- Green Acres Memorial Cemetery, approximately 2 miles south



A utility deposit of $500 or more will be collected for summer stays with a length of 21 days or more during the months of April - October. Depending on the website you use to book your stay, you may need to provide a credit card directly to our office for the deposit if it applies. During the months of April - October our tenants are responsible for any electric use overage that exceeds $100 per