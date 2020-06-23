8069 E VIA BONITA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Fabulous Home!! Fully furnished 3 bedrooms, 3 baths plus den/office......all the upgrades you expect!! Located in a prime cul-de-sac lot with beautiful unobstructed views of the Golf Course and Mountains. Enjoy the beautiful evening sunsets from the large covered patio that includes an outdoor fireplace and BBQ with plenty of outdoor patio seating for entertaining and relaxing. Interior living space has an open concept with vaulted beamed ceilings, very spacious. Pool can be heated(utility cap applies). Off-season rate does not include utilities. 1st and last month's rent + all deposits and fees required 30 days prior to move-in during high season.