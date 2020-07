Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Remodeled to PERFECTION! Home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, gourmet kitchen open to family room, travertine tile and wood-like floor throughout. Fresh paint, all new appliances, granite countertops, custom cabinets, New HVAC, water heater and water softner, brand new bathrooms w/ designer vanities & new toilets, large covered patio with cozy brick fireplace & nice lawn. Every tenant will love and home will go fast! PRIME LOCATION!!!