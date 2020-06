Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking media room

GREAT VACATION HIDEAWAY! NEAR EVERYTHING!! PRIVATE GREENBELT LOCKED IN PRIVATE YARD.. 2 MASTER BEDROOMS.. OPEN FAMILY ROOM AND OPEN KITCHEN WITH VIEW ALL OPEN TO THE NORTH PATIO! A VERY COZY RETREAT!! SEPARATE MEDIA ROOM.. AND OVERSIZED MAN-CAVE LOCATED AT ONE END OF THE HOME!! TREATED 24x24 GRANITE FLOORING!!CONVENIENTLY RIGHT BETWEEN KIERLAND AND OLD TOWN ON SCOTTSDALE ROAD. ONE COVERED PARKING SPOT !! ASK IF MORE THAN ONE CAR! SPACIOUS FAMILY PRIVATE HOME.. OVER STOCKED WITH EVERYTHING!! 60 DAY LEASE 10,500MONTHLY RATE 5500/MONTH