8034 E VIA DE LOS LIBROS

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Fully Furnished, Short Term Rental ~ Peak season pricing (Feb&March) $4800/mo + taxes and fee's ~ Off peak pricing (June-Sept) $2200/mo + taxes and fee's ~ All other months will vary ~ This wonderfully decorated home is set in highly desirable McCormick Ranch. Whether or not you are coming for work or play it doesn't matter because you will have multiple golf courses, restaurants, shopping and attractions within minutes of the home. With easy access to the Loop 101 freeway you can get anywhere in the valley easily.~ 1800+ Square Feet~ 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath~ Cable TV & High Speed Internet~ Dining for 6~ Upgraded Kitchen~ Large Private Patio~ BBQ Grill & Outdoor Dining~ 1 Car Garage