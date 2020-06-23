All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8034 E VIA DE LOS LIBROS --.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8034 E VIA DE LOS LIBROS --
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:47 AM

8034 E VIA DE LOS LIBROS --

8034 East via De Los Libros · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8034 East via De Los Libros, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Fully Furnished, Short Term Rental ~ Peak season pricing (Feb&March) $4800/mo + taxes and fee's ~ Off peak pricing (June-Sept) $2200/mo + taxes and fee's ~ All other months will vary ~ This wonderfully decorated home is set in highly desirable McCormick Ranch. Whether or not you are coming for work or play it doesn't matter because you will have multiple golf courses, restaurants, shopping and attractions within minutes of the home. With easy access to the Loop 101 freeway you can get anywhere in the valley easily.~ 1800+ Square Feet~ 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath~ Cable TV & High Speed Internet~ Dining for 6~ Upgraded Kitchen~ Large Private Patio~ BBQ Grill & Outdoor Dining~ 1 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8034 E VIA DE LOS LIBROS -- have any available units?
8034 E VIA DE LOS LIBROS -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8034 E VIA DE LOS LIBROS -- have?
Some of 8034 E VIA DE LOS LIBROS --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8034 E VIA DE LOS LIBROS -- currently offering any rent specials?
8034 E VIA DE LOS LIBROS -- isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8034 E VIA DE LOS LIBROS -- pet-friendly?
No, 8034 E VIA DE LOS LIBROS -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8034 E VIA DE LOS LIBROS -- offer parking?
Yes, 8034 E VIA DE LOS LIBROS -- does offer parking.
Does 8034 E VIA DE LOS LIBROS -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8034 E VIA DE LOS LIBROS -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8034 E VIA DE LOS LIBROS -- have a pool?
No, 8034 E VIA DE LOS LIBROS -- does not have a pool.
Does 8034 E VIA DE LOS LIBROS -- have accessible units?
No, 8034 E VIA DE LOS LIBROS -- does not have accessible units.
Does 8034 E VIA DE LOS LIBROS -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8034 E VIA DE LOS LIBROS -- has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The Tomscot
3015 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Villa Contento
8520 E Loma Land Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College