Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

8030 E VIA DE LOS LIBROS --

8030 East via De Los Libros · (602) 770-2990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8030 East via De Los Libros, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2046 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Spectacularly remodeled home in the heart of Santa Fe! No expense spared in this furnished rental. Brand new kitchen, appliances, dishes and all new furnishings. Can be configured as three kings or two kings and one set of twin beds. Backyard includes grill and firepit. Close access to greenbelt, lake and golf. All new restaurants and bars across Hayden near LA Fitness and Starbucks. Talking Stick resort, fields, Butterfly Wonderland, Aquarium, and Top Golf nearby. All utilities, cable and internet included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8030 E VIA DE LOS LIBROS -- have any available units?
8030 E VIA DE LOS LIBROS -- has a unit available for $5,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8030 E VIA DE LOS LIBROS -- have?
Some of 8030 E VIA DE LOS LIBROS --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8030 E VIA DE LOS LIBROS -- currently offering any rent specials?
8030 E VIA DE LOS LIBROS -- isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8030 E VIA DE LOS LIBROS -- pet-friendly?
No, 8030 E VIA DE LOS LIBROS -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8030 E VIA DE LOS LIBROS -- offer parking?
Yes, 8030 E VIA DE LOS LIBROS -- does offer parking.
Does 8030 E VIA DE LOS LIBROS -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8030 E VIA DE LOS LIBROS -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8030 E VIA DE LOS LIBROS -- have a pool?
No, 8030 E VIA DE LOS LIBROS -- does not have a pool.
Does 8030 E VIA DE LOS LIBROS -- have accessible units?
No, 8030 E VIA DE LOS LIBROS -- does not have accessible units.
Does 8030 E VIA DE LOS LIBROS -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8030 E VIA DE LOS LIBROS -- has units with dishwashers.
