8030 E VIA DE LOS LIBROS

Spectacularly remodeled home in the heart of Santa Fe! No expense spared in this furnished rental. Brand new kitchen, appliances, dishes and all new furnishings. Can be configured as three kings or two kings and one set of twin beds. Backyard includes grill and firepit. Close access to greenbelt, lake and golf. All new restaurants and bars across Hayden near LA Fitness and Starbucks. Talking Stick resort, fields, Butterfly Wonderland, Aquarium, and Top Golf nearby. All utilities, cable and internet included.