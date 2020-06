Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

**THIS IS A FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL, ADVERTISED RATE IS FOR APRIL-SEPTEMBER AND INCLUDES CABLE/INTERNET/WATER/YARD/POOL** Home has been completely remodeled and is tastefully decorated with comfortable furnishings. Open Floor plan with 4 bedrooms. Kitchen is a dream... Granite Counters, white shaker cabinets,and custom backsplash. Backyard oasis features sparking pool and fiepit and plenty of seating areas to enjoy the outdoors. Call for a showing or questions.