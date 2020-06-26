8020 E MONTE VISTA Road

Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with pool and tons of upgrades, located in the heart of central Scottsdale. The kitchen features plenty of cabinet space and a newer sub-zero refrigerator. New dual pane windows throughout help keep the home quiet and insulated. The expanded master bedroom features an attached sitting room which could also be used as a huge master closet. Located in a great, quiet neighborhood but still within walking distance of schools, shops, and restaurants. Available immediately and lease price includes pool service.