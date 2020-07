Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Amazing single level 3BR/2BA 2 Car Garage Townhome that's more like a single family home with only one attached neighbor. Meticulously maintained with new paint, new HVAC, new Garage & Entry custom epoxy coating, Fireplace, Inside Laundry, Bonus enclosed AZ Room, large Back Patio, Front Courtyard, Lots of Storage, Beautiful Community with Walking Paths, Tennis Courts, Pool & Spa with large Ramada and so much more.