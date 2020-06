Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool putting green garage

Beautiful rental in guard gated section of Grayhawk. Rarely do you find rentals in this community. Open floor plan concept. 2 bedroom plus office. Two master suite set up. Stainless steel appliances and pantry in kitchen open to family room. Front landscaped by community, putting green and hardscape in the backyard - easy low maintenance yard! Garage has tons of storage w/ built in cabinets and epoxy floors. Community pool is a stroll away.