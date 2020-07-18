7920 E ARLINGTON Road

Amenities

dishwasher carport pool hot tub fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool hot tub internet access

Excellent Scottsdale location within Casitas Chaparral is a rare find! This cozy home boasts a recently painted interior, new carpeting in the 2BR/2.5BA, beautiful tile flooring throughout the rest of the house. Community heated pool and spa. Easy commute and walking distance to Chaparral Park, Saguaro High School, and minutes to Old Town Scottsdale. Enjoy every amenity Scottsdale has to offer with this tastefully FULLY FURNISHED and UTILITIES INCLUDED (High-speed COX wifi, Dish Network, Nest, and Ring) townhouse. FULLY FURNISHED townhouse close to the heart of Scottsdale. 2 Car carport, No Smoking, No pets