Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7920 E ARLINGTON Road
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

7920 E ARLINGTON Road

7920 East Arlington Road · No Longer Available
Location

7920 East Arlington Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
pool
hot tub
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Excellent Scottsdale location within Casitas Chaparral is a rare find! This cozy home boasts a recently painted interior, new carpeting in the 2BR/2.5BA, beautiful tile flooring throughout the rest of the house. Community heated pool and spa. Easy commute and walking distance to Chaparral Park, Saguaro High School, and minutes to Old Town Scottsdale. Enjoy every amenity Scottsdale has to offer with this tastefully FULLY FURNISHED and UTILITIES INCLUDED (High-speed COX wifi, Dish Network, Nest, and Ring) townhouse. FULLY FURNISHED townhouse close to the heart of Scottsdale. 2 Car carport, No Smoking, No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7920 E ARLINGTON Road have any available units?
7920 E ARLINGTON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7920 E ARLINGTON Road have?
Some of 7920 E ARLINGTON Road's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7920 E ARLINGTON Road currently offering any rent specials?
7920 E ARLINGTON Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7920 E ARLINGTON Road pet-friendly?
No, 7920 E ARLINGTON Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7920 E ARLINGTON Road offer parking?
Yes, 7920 E ARLINGTON Road offers parking.
Does 7920 E ARLINGTON Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7920 E ARLINGTON Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7920 E ARLINGTON Road have a pool?
Yes, 7920 E ARLINGTON Road has a pool.
Does 7920 E ARLINGTON Road have accessible units?
No, 7920 E ARLINGTON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7920 E ARLINGTON Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7920 E ARLINGTON Road has units with dishwashers.
