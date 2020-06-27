All apartments in Scottsdale
7913 E Coronado Road
7913 E Coronado Road

7913 East Coronado Road · No Longer Available
Location

7913 East Coronado Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Unfurnished!! Spacious open and clean patio home with new carpet. Split bedroom floor plan (front & back). Large living room, eat in kitchen and formal eating area. Master bedroom and bathroom have been refurbished in 2011. Newer doors and windows. Private back yard and shaded patios. Great location near downtown Scottsdale, also close to shopping, dining, freeway and El Dorado Park. The community features a new pool and spa, vast greenbelt and a volley ball, tennis and basketball court. First and last month's rent + all deposits and fees required prior to move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7913 E Coronado Road have any available units?
7913 E Coronado Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7913 E Coronado Road have?
Some of 7913 E Coronado Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7913 E Coronado Road currently offering any rent specials?
7913 E Coronado Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7913 E Coronado Road pet-friendly?
No, 7913 E Coronado Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7913 E Coronado Road offer parking?
Yes, 7913 E Coronado Road offers parking.
Does 7913 E Coronado Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7913 E Coronado Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7913 E Coronado Road have a pool?
Yes, 7913 E Coronado Road has a pool.
Does 7913 E Coronado Road have accessible units?
No, 7913 E Coronado Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7913 E Coronado Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7913 E Coronado Road has units with dishwashers.
