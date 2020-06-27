7913 E Coronado Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool hot tub tennis court

Unfurnished!! Spacious open and clean patio home with new carpet. Split bedroom floor plan (front & back). Large living room, eat in kitchen and formal eating area. Master bedroom and bathroom have been refurbished in 2011. Newer doors and windows. Private back yard and shaded patios. Great location near downtown Scottsdale, also close to shopping, dining, freeway and El Dorado Park. The community features a new pool and spa, vast greenbelt and a volley ball, tennis and basketball court. First and last month's rent + all deposits and fees required prior to move-in.