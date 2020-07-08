7904 E QUILL Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

BEAUTIFUL TW Lewis home nestled in the exclusive guard gated Raptor Retreat in Grayhawk. Highly Upgraded home offering open concept living perfect for entertaining with a Lock & Leave lifestyle to be enjoyed year-round or seasonally. Upgraded chef's kitchen with SS appliances, granite countertops, 52'' cabinets, center island, breakfast bar & pantry. Great Room picture windows, natural light, stacked stone flpc & custom built-in entertainment center/niches. NEW interior paint offers neutral tones throughout complimenting the Rich cabinetry and hardwood flooring. Easy Maintenance backyard with expanded flagstone patio, tranquil water fall, bbq & outdoor flpc. Steps away to the Volare' heated community pool/spa & private tennis courts. (This home is also listed for sale, MLS #5795262.)