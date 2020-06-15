All apartments in Scottsdale
7893 E JOSHUA TREE Lane
Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:18 AM

7893 E JOSHUA TREE Lane

7893 East Joshua Tree Lane · (415) 307-5993
Location

7893 East Joshua Tree Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1640 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Prime Scottsdale Location!! Furnished!! 3 bedroom,2.5 Bath...Vaulted Ceiling! Large Master bedroom overlooking the Golf Course.Bedrooms are all upstairs. Home is very livable. 3rd bedroom is set up as an office but has a sleeping capacity if needed. 2nd bedroom has double bed, Master has a King Bed. Patio overlooks golf course. Small gated community close to everything, on Silverado Golf Course, walking path that connects under Hayden to shopping area with an Albertsons...Rockies and Diamond Back Stadium right up the road!!!Shopping at Kierland or Nordstrom all close by on Scottsdale Road. 1st month rent + all deposits & fees required 30 days prior to occupancy during high season. Low-season rate does not include utilities.$2200 month for may through November with utilities cap,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7893 E JOSHUA TREE Lane have any available units?
7893 E JOSHUA TREE Lane has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7893 E JOSHUA TREE Lane have?
Some of 7893 E JOSHUA TREE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7893 E JOSHUA TREE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7893 E JOSHUA TREE Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7893 E JOSHUA TREE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7893 E JOSHUA TREE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7893 E JOSHUA TREE Lane offer parking?
No, 7893 E JOSHUA TREE Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7893 E JOSHUA TREE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7893 E JOSHUA TREE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7893 E JOSHUA TREE Lane have a pool?
No, 7893 E JOSHUA TREE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7893 E JOSHUA TREE Lane have accessible units?
No, 7893 E JOSHUA TREE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7893 E JOSHUA TREE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7893 E JOSHUA TREE Lane has units with dishwashers.
