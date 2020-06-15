7893 E JOSHUA TREE Lane

Amenities

Prime Scottsdale Location!! Furnished!! 3 bedroom,2.5 Bath...Vaulted Ceiling! Large Master bedroom overlooking the Golf Course.Bedrooms are all upstairs. Home is very livable. 3rd bedroom is set up as an office but has a sleeping capacity if needed. 2nd bedroom has double bed, Master has a King Bed. Patio overlooks golf course. Small gated community close to everything, on Silverado Golf Course, walking path that connects under Hayden to shopping area with an Albertsons...Rockies and Diamond Back Stadium right up the road!!!Shopping at Kierland or Nordstrom all close by on Scottsdale Road. 1st month rent + all deposits & fees required 30 days prior to occupancy during high season. Low-season rate does not include utilities.$2200 month for may through November with utilities cap,