Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful home in the La Cuesta community. This custom home is on a 1/3 acre lot in a quiet cul-de-sac. Split floor plan with 4 BR and 3 BA. One bath/shower directly accesses backyard with a pool and above ground spa. Newly remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances, quartz counters and a microwave/convection oven. The spacious backyard has a Koi pond, pool, large covered patio, 6-person spa and more.