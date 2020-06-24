All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:01 PM

7850 E VISTA Drive

7850 East Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7850 East Vista Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Incredible 2BR, 2BA, 2 Car Garage Patio home - just minutes from downtown Scottsdale's fine dining, shopping & nightlife! Located in the much sought after Laguan San Juan! Beautifully remodeled kitchen features newer appliances & gorgeous granite slab counters. Living Rm features a dual-pane door & large 2 sided wood burning fireplace. Large dining area off kitchen with wonderful atrium that brings in the natural light along w/large skylights. Split floor-plan w/large MBR & remodeled MBA w/dual sinks & walk-in closet. Plantations shutters & ceiling fans. Private B-Yard is low maintenance w/artificial grass & 2 covered patios. Saltillo tile at entry, front patio & both B-Yard patios. 2 community pools, Jacuzzi, workout room & clubhouse. Walking distance to Green Belt and Chaparral Park

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7850 E VISTA Drive have any available units?
7850 E VISTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7850 E VISTA Drive have?
Some of 7850 E VISTA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7850 E VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7850 E VISTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7850 E VISTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7850 E VISTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7850 E VISTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7850 E VISTA Drive offers parking.
Does 7850 E VISTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7850 E VISTA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7850 E VISTA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7850 E VISTA Drive has a pool.
Does 7850 E VISTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 7850 E VISTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7850 E VISTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7850 E VISTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
