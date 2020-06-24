7850 E VISTA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Incredible 2BR, 2BA, 2 Car Garage Patio home - just minutes from downtown Scottsdale's fine dining, shopping & nightlife! Located in the much sought after Laguan San Juan! Beautifully remodeled kitchen features newer appliances & gorgeous granite slab counters. Living Rm features a dual-pane door & large 2 sided wood burning fireplace. Large dining area off kitchen with wonderful atrium that brings in the natural light along w/large skylights. Split floor-plan w/large MBR & remodeled MBA w/dual sinks & walk-in closet. Plantations shutters & ceiling fans. Private B-Yard is low maintenance w/artificial grass & 2 covered patios. Saltillo tile at entry, front patio & both B-Yard patios. 2 community pools, Jacuzzi, workout room & clubhouse. Walking distance to Green Belt and Chaparral Park