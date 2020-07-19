All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7850 E EL SENDERO --

7850 East El Sendero · No Longer Available
Location

7850 East El Sendero, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Boulders Carefree

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This custom Adobe home is beautifully appointed & sits on a very private corner lot in secluded El Sendero/Adobes de la Tierra subdivision in the Boulders. Just bring your toothbrush & clothes to vacation in this three bathroom/ three bath & casita. Architect Bill Tull is famous for his unique designed adobe homes. Flagstone floors, gas cooktop w/griddle, double oven stainless steel, all interior doors in mahogany wood wire brushed & bleached. Several wood burning or gas fireplaces, most windows have saguaro rib shutters, Vega beamed ceilings, automated sun-shades in Living Room. Breathtaking views from guest casita upstairs. Multiple patios and very private pool/spa area. Dec-April $10,000/mo, $2600/wk, $600/nt. Oct/Nov/May $7500/mo, $1800/wk, $400/nt. June-Sept $5000/mo, $1300/wk, $300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7850 E EL SENDERO -- have any available units?
7850 E EL SENDERO -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7850 E EL SENDERO -- have?
Some of 7850 E EL SENDERO --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7850 E EL SENDERO -- currently offering any rent specials?
7850 E EL SENDERO -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7850 E EL SENDERO -- pet-friendly?
No, 7850 E EL SENDERO -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7850 E EL SENDERO -- offer parking?
Yes, 7850 E EL SENDERO -- offers parking.
Does 7850 E EL SENDERO -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7850 E EL SENDERO -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7850 E EL SENDERO -- have a pool?
Yes, 7850 E EL SENDERO -- has a pool.
Does 7850 E EL SENDERO -- have accessible units?
No, 7850 E EL SENDERO -- does not have accessible units.
Does 7850 E EL SENDERO -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7850 E EL SENDERO -- has units with dishwashers.
