7850 E EL SENDERO

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

This custom Adobe home is beautifully appointed & sits on a very private corner lot in secluded El Sendero/Adobes de la Tierra subdivision in the Boulders. Just bring your toothbrush & clothes to vacation in this three bathroom/ three bath & casita. Architect Bill Tull is famous for his unique designed adobe homes. Flagstone floors, gas cooktop w/griddle, double oven stainless steel, all interior doors in mahogany wood wire brushed & bleached. Several wood burning or gas fireplaces, most windows have saguaro rib shutters, Vega beamed ceilings, automated sun-shades in Living Room. Breathtaking views from guest casita upstairs. Multiple patios and very private pool/spa area. Dec-April $10,000/mo, $2600/wk, $600/nt. Oct/Nov/May $7500/mo, $1800/wk, $400/nt. June-Sept $5000/mo, $1300/wk, $300