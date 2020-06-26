All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7835 E GLENROSA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7835 E GLENROSA Avenue
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:22 PM

7835 E GLENROSA Avenue

7835 East Glenrosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7835 East Glenrosa Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome home to this spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, poolside condo with a 2 car garage in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale. Featuring brand new carpet in the bedrooms. Tile and wood floors everywhere else. Fresh paint throughout. All of the appliances including a full size washer/dryer included. Soaring arched ceilings with plantation shutters, a stylish office nook complete with built in book case and library ladder. Large master suite and walk-in closet. Tons of natural light and storage space. No yard to maintain but there is a large patio perfect for entertaining. Just minutes from all of the restaurants, shopping, and entertainment that downtown Scottsdale has to offer. Water, sewer, trash utility is included too! Don't miss out on this must see! $200 admin fee due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7835 E GLENROSA Avenue have any available units?
7835 E GLENROSA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7835 E GLENROSA Avenue have?
Some of 7835 E GLENROSA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7835 E GLENROSA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7835 E GLENROSA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7835 E GLENROSA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7835 E GLENROSA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7835 E GLENROSA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7835 E GLENROSA Avenue offers parking.
Does 7835 E GLENROSA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7835 E GLENROSA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7835 E GLENROSA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7835 E GLENROSA Avenue has a pool.
Does 7835 E GLENROSA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7835 E GLENROSA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7835 E GLENROSA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7835 E GLENROSA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College