7835 E GLENROSA Avenue

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome home to this spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, poolside condo with a 2 car garage in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale. Featuring brand new carpet in the bedrooms. Tile and wood floors everywhere else. Fresh paint throughout. All of the appliances including a full size washer/dryer included. Soaring arched ceilings with plantation shutters, a stylish office nook complete with built in book case and library ladder. Large master suite and walk-in closet. Tons of natural light and storage space. No yard to maintain but there is a large patio perfect for entertaining. Just minutes from all of the restaurants, shopping, and entertainment that downtown Scottsdale has to offer. Water, sewer, trash utility is included too! Don't miss out on this must see! $200 admin fee due at lease signing.