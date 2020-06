7834 E PECOS Lane.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

FULLY FURNISHED PLUSH 2BR, 2BA, UNIT IN THE VERY HEART OF SCOTTSDALE!! HIGH SEASON.. FEB AND MAR. AND SHORT TERM OFF SEASON!! CHECK CALENDAR. NO 12 MONTH LEASES!! SINGLE LEVEL PATIO HOME, JUST ACROSS THE STREET FROM CHAPARRAL PARK! NEWLY REMODELED!! NEW DOUBLE DOORS OPEN TO THE HOMES TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT! NEW KITCHEN WITH QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. MASTER SUITE WITH WALK IN SHOWER, WALK IN CLOSET AND PRIVATE ACCESS TO YOUR SPACIOUS HIDEAWAY PATIO COMPLETE WITH A GAS GRILL.. SECOND BEDROOM/DEN SPLIT OFF THE FRONT ENTRANCE WITH A FOLD-ABLE FUTON FOR GUESTS. FEATURES INCLUDE -BUILT COMPUTER DESK, 2 CAR GARAGE-WATER SOFTENER AND REVERSE OSMOSIS.. FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER PLUS 2 HEATED POOLS, SPA , WORK OUT ROOM! NEAR OLD TOWN, FASHION SQUARE. RANDYS!!