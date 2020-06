Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming 3 bed 2 bath home, in highly desirable So. Scottsdale Location. Tiled floors, updated baths, shower, vanities, neutral paint & carpet in bedrooms, large yard with grassy play area. New Ceiling fans in every room, 2 inch blinds throughout. Fireplace in the living room! Low-E dual pane windows. Storage shed in back yard. Includes landscape service, all appliances and washer/dryer. MINUTES TO OLD TOWN SCOTTSDALE, TEMPE MARKETPLACE, Loop 101 & 202, ASU, SCC.