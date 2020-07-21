All apartments in Scottsdale
7802 E KIMSEY Lane
Last updated October 5 2019 at 11:24 AM

7802 E KIMSEY Lane

7802 East Kimsey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7802 East Kimsey Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This striking partially furnished Scottsdale rental near Sky Song, the 101, ASU and more. It features top of the line Viking appliances, granite counter tops, herringbone backslash with modern style open shelving, open floor plan with a huge island. Newly remodeled bathrooms, wood like tile throughout,two exterior storage areas, RV gate, large lot, covered parking, interior space for washer/ dryer too, new windows and doors, three out of four bedrooms offer a private exterior entrance, and two boast new double glass doors to the yard. Master has architecturally detailed rounded wall and shower to match with two 'yours and mine' closets. This home will not disappoint!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7802 E KIMSEY Lane have any available units?
7802 E KIMSEY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7802 E KIMSEY Lane have?
Some of 7802 E KIMSEY Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7802 E KIMSEY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7802 E KIMSEY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7802 E KIMSEY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7802 E KIMSEY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7802 E KIMSEY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7802 E KIMSEY Lane offers parking.
Does 7802 E KIMSEY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7802 E KIMSEY Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7802 E KIMSEY Lane have a pool?
No, 7802 E KIMSEY Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7802 E KIMSEY Lane have accessible units?
No, 7802 E KIMSEY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7802 E KIMSEY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7802 E KIMSEY Lane has units with dishwashers.
