7802 E KIMSEY Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This striking partially furnished Scottsdale rental near Sky Song, the 101, ASU and more. It features top of the line Viking appliances, granite counter tops, herringbone backslash with modern style open shelving, open floor plan with a huge island. Newly remodeled bathrooms, wood like tile throughout,two exterior storage areas, RV gate, large lot, covered parking, interior space for washer/ dryer too, new windows and doors, three out of four bedrooms offer a private exterior entrance, and two boast new double glass doors to the yard. Master has architecturally detailed rounded wall and shower to match with two 'yours and mine' closets. This home will not disappoint!