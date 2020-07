7770 E CAMELBACK Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry

THIS IS AN EXQUISITE BENNY GONZALES DESIGNED PATIO HOME FOR YOUR MOST DISCRIMINATING TENANT. NEW DESIGNER PAINT AND RESTORED STONE FLOORING IN JAN 2018. TRAVERTINE & WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT, UPGRADED KITCHENAID STAINLESS APPLIANCES INCLUDING A 5 BURNER GAS COOKTOP & CONVECTION/MICROWAVE, ALDER CABINETRY, LED DESIGNER LIGHTING WITH LIGHTED NICHES, BUILTINS & ART WALLS. 2 WAY GAS FIREPLACE, SUMPTUOUS BATHS WITH TRAVERTINE & IMPORTED TILES, 3 MASTER CLOSETS & GRANITE SURFACES EVERYWHERE. MAGNIFICENT LAUNDRY ROOM WITH A BUILT IN IRONING BOARD. TONS OF STORAGE. GORGEOUS LUSH BACKYARD & 2 COURTYARDS ONE WITH A FOUNTAIN. THE LIST GOES ON & ON..THIS IS A VERY SPECIAL PROPERTY THAT YOU MUST SEE TO BELIEVE. TOTAL LUXURY!!! LANDLORD WILL CONSIDER A 2 YEAR LEASE FOR A QUALIFIED TENANT...