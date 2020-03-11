All apartments in Scottsdale
7755 E THOMAS Road.
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

7755 E THOMAS Road

7755 East Thomas Road · (480) 570-8845
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.






Location

7755 East Thomas Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 22 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1061 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
Pull into your private covered carport, open privacy screen and unlock the door to your dream stay. This designer-appointed single story home has been infused by a Frank Lloyd Wright apprentice. 2 bedroom/2 bath features AZ red walls and tile floors throughout. Floating ceiling with sexy curves above peninsula with seating for 4. Gourmet kitchen fully stocked. Stainless Double oven AND convection with French Door fridge, granite counter, wine fridge & view cabinets. Guest bed w/custom storage and closet organizers. Custom tile guest bath with floating sink & deep soaking tub. Master suite has private entrance to backyard, double sinks & oversized walk-in shower. Private covered back patio w/chimnea, BBQ & seating for 4. Bike to Old Town. Close to airport, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7755 E THOMAS Road have any available units?
7755 E THOMAS Road has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7755 E THOMAS Road have?
Some of 7755 E THOMAS Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7755 E THOMAS Road currently offering any rent specials?
7755 E THOMAS Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7755 E THOMAS Road pet-friendly?
No, 7755 E THOMAS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7755 E THOMAS Road offer parking?
Yes, 7755 E THOMAS Road does offer parking.
Does 7755 E THOMAS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7755 E THOMAS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7755 E THOMAS Road have a pool?
No, 7755 E THOMAS Road does not have a pool.
Does 7755 E THOMAS Road have accessible units?
No, 7755 E THOMAS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7755 E THOMAS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7755 E THOMAS Road has units with dishwashers.

