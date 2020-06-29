All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7748 E MANANA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7748 E MANANA Drive
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:17 AM

7748 E MANANA Drive

7748 East Manana Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7748 East Manana Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This is a beautiful 2 story Maracay home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, The interior features a living room, island kitchen with granite countertops and lots of cabinet space that opens to the family room, family room with a fireplace, formal dining room and a den. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet, walk-in shower, his and her sinks, a jacuzzi tub and private balcony. This home sits on an over-sized corner lot with a fenced pool and a built-in BBQ. Other amazing features of this home include a security system, plantation shutters, ceiling fans, loads of storage and is even close enough to walk to Pinnacle Peak Elementary School. The three car garage and flexible floor plan make this home difficult to beat!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7748 E MANANA Drive have any available units?
7748 E MANANA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7748 E MANANA Drive have?
Some of 7748 E MANANA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7748 E MANANA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7748 E MANANA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7748 E MANANA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7748 E MANANA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7748 E MANANA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7748 E MANANA Drive offers parking.
Does 7748 E MANANA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7748 E MANANA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7748 E MANANA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7748 E MANANA Drive has a pool.
Does 7748 E MANANA Drive have accessible units?
No, 7748 E MANANA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7748 E MANANA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7748 E MANANA Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The Winfield of Scottsdale
8021 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Cortesian
7749 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Dusk
3130 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Standard
6811 E Main St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Optima Kierland Apartments
7140-7160 East Kierland Boulevard
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College