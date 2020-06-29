7748 E MANANA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

This is a beautiful 2 story Maracay home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, The interior features a living room, island kitchen with granite countertops and lots of cabinet space that opens to the family room, family room with a fireplace, formal dining room and a den. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet, walk-in shower, his and her sinks, a jacuzzi tub and private balcony. This home sits on an over-sized corner lot with a fenced pool and a built-in BBQ. Other amazing features of this home include a security system, plantation shutters, ceiling fans, loads of storage and is even close enough to walk to Pinnacle Peak Elementary School. The three car garage and flexible floor plan make this home difficult to beat!