7743 East Rose Lane

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home is located just off the 101 in Scottsdale. Close to Scottsdale community college and near downtown Scottsdale. This 4bed/2bath is beautifully remodeled. The home features an open kitchen with dark granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dark upgraded cabinets. Great floor plan with a gorgeous open living/family room. The living room has a cozy fireplace and two-tone paint all throughout the home. Master bath has a dual vanity with seamless tile throughout. Backyard has an extended porch and grassy area perfect for entertaining. CALL NOW!! This is going FAST!!



Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% refundable). $45 application fee per adult (18+). $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply. $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.