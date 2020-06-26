All apartments in Scottsdale
7743 East Rose Lane

7743 East Rose Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7743 East Rose Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is located just off the 101 in Scottsdale. Close to Scottsdale community college and near downtown Scottsdale. This 4bed/2bath is beautifully remodeled. The home features an open kitchen with dark granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dark upgraded cabinets. Great floor plan with a gorgeous open living/family room. The living room has a cozy fireplace and two-tone paint all throughout the home. Master bath has a dual vanity with seamless tile throughout. Backyard has an extended porch and grassy area perfect for entertaining. CALL NOW!! This is going FAST!!

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% refundable). $45 application fee per adult (18+). $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply. $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly) 
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7743 East Rose Lane have any available units?
7743 East Rose Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7743 East Rose Lane have?
Some of 7743 East Rose Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7743 East Rose Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7743 East Rose Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7743 East Rose Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7743 East Rose Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7743 East Rose Lane offer parking?
No, 7743 East Rose Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7743 East Rose Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7743 East Rose Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7743 East Rose Lane have a pool?
No, 7743 East Rose Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7743 East Rose Lane have accessible units?
No, 7743 East Rose Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7743 East Rose Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7743 East Rose Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

