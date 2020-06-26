7743 East Rose Lane

Amenities
This home is located just off the 101 in Scottsdale. Close to Scottsdale community college and near downtown Scottsdale. This 4bed/2bath is beautifully remodeled. The home features an open kitchen with dark granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dark upgraded cabinets. Great floor plan with a gorgeous open living/family room. The living room has a cozy fireplace and two-tone paint all throughout the home. Master bath has a dual vanity with seamless tile throughout. Backyard has an extended porch and grassy area perfect for entertaining. CALL NOW!! This is going FAST!!
Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% refundable). $45 application fee per adult (18+). $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply. $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.