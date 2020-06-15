7734 E Monica Drive

Amenities

THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS OCCUPIED! (Jan - Apr $11,995 per month) (Nov - Dec $8,495 per month) (May - Oct $5,995 per month). Home has two fully furnished bedrooms with an office that offers a sleeper sofa for guests. Furnished with all you need to enjoy your time here in the sun! Features include soaring ceilings, travertine floors, natural wood plantation shutters. Gourmet kitchen with Viking Appliances throughout & breakfast nook look out to a peaceful patio with a built-in BBQ. Formal living room overlooks the sparkling pebble tec pool & spa. Desirable cul-de-sac lot borders green belt, providing a beautiful view. Close to 101 Fwy, Fairmont Princess Resort, TPC golf course, upscale shopping and great restaurants.