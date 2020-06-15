All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:23 PM

7734 E Monica Drive

7734 East Monica Drive · (602) 370-3465
Location

7734 East Monica Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,995

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2652 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS OCCUPIED! (Jan - Apr $11,995 per month) (Nov - Dec $8,495 per month) (May - Oct $5,995 per month). Home has two fully furnished bedrooms with an office that offers a sleeper sofa for guests. Furnished with all you need to enjoy your time here in the sun! Features include soaring ceilings, travertine floors, natural wood plantation shutters. Gourmet kitchen with Viking Appliances throughout & breakfast nook look out to a peaceful patio with a built-in BBQ. Formal living room overlooks the sparkling pebble tec pool & spa. Desirable cul-de-sac lot borders green belt, providing a beautiful view. Close to 101 Fwy, Fairmont Princess Resort, TPC golf course, upscale shopping and great restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7734 E Monica Drive have any available units?
7734 E Monica Drive has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7734 E Monica Drive have?
Some of 7734 E Monica Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7734 E Monica Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7734 E Monica Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7734 E Monica Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7734 E Monica Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7734 E Monica Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7734 E Monica Drive does offer parking.
Does 7734 E Monica Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7734 E Monica Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7734 E Monica Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7734 E Monica Drive has a pool.
Does 7734 E Monica Drive have accessible units?
No, 7734 E Monica Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7734 E Monica Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7734 E Monica Drive has units with dishwashers.
