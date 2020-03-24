All apartments in Scottsdale
7733 E BUTEO Drive

Location

7733 E Buteo Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Imagine living in a 5 bedroom 3 bathroom Grayhawk home with a resort style backyard for you and your family to enjoy. Must see updated home, backs to greenbelt and walking paths, with a vast Travertine stone tile patio/pool deck, grassy yard, sparkling pool for the summer, a fire-pit to sit by during the cool winter nights, outdoor grill with bar seating under a covered patio with added shade via remote control awnings. Inside you will find spacious living spaces with newly installed carpet, updated tile, upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, kitchen island, newer stainless steel appliances, freshly painted guestrooms, formal dining area, high ceilings, large master bedroom and master bathroom, dual vanity, travertine tile finishes, walkin shower, large walkin closet. Grayhawk Gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7733 E BUTEO Drive have any available units?
7733 E BUTEO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7733 E BUTEO Drive have?
Some of 7733 E BUTEO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7733 E BUTEO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7733 E BUTEO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7733 E BUTEO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7733 E BUTEO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7733 E BUTEO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7733 E BUTEO Drive offers parking.
Does 7733 E BUTEO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7733 E BUTEO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7733 E BUTEO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7733 E BUTEO Drive has a pool.
Does 7733 E BUTEO Drive have accessible units?
No, 7733 E BUTEO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7733 E BUTEO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7733 E BUTEO Drive has units with dishwashers.
