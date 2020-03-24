7733 E BUTEO Drive

Amenities

Imagine living in a 5 bedroom 3 bathroom Grayhawk home with a resort style backyard for you and your family to enjoy. Must see updated home, backs to greenbelt and walking paths, with a vast Travertine stone tile patio/pool deck, grassy yard, sparkling pool for the summer, a fire-pit to sit by during the cool winter nights, outdoor grill with bar seating under a covered patio with added shade via remote control awnings. Inside you will find spacious living spaces with newly installed carpet, updated tile, upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, kitchen island, newer stainless steel appliances, freshly painted guestrooms, formal dining area, high ceilings, large master bedroom and master bathroom, dual vanity, travertine tile finishes, walkin shower, large walkin closet. Grayhawk Gem!