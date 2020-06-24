All apartments in Scottsdale
7720 E Catalina Dr
7720 E Catalina Dr

7720 East Catalina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7720 East Catalina Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LOCATION! LOCATION! Charming updated 3bed/2bath home in Old Town Scottsdale!

Just north of Thomas & East of Miller Rd. 1/2 mile walk to the Green Belt for Hiking and Biking, Scottsdale Spring Training Stadium, Old Town Scottsdale for Restaurants/Entertainment/Pubs or Continental Golf Course!

Large Travertine tiles in the common areas. All rooms have ceiling fans and both bathrooms have been remodeled.

Spacious kitchen with gas range and an island shared by a bonus Arizona Room with Arcadia door to the backyard.

Many built in cabinets for extra storage space.

Utility room is indoors.

Refrigerator, full size Washer and Dryer are included and available for Tenants use but not warranted by Landlord or Property Manager.

The Grassy backyard includes an automated sprinkler and drip system and a storage room. There are 2 separate patio spaces. Perfect for Outdoor Entertaining.

Call for pet approval and additional Pet Fee. Built in pet door for a small/medium dog in the Arizona room.

Old Town Scottsdale offers restaurants, shopping, entertainment, sports venues, golf and more! 10 minutes from Sky Harbor Airport.

Secured online applications only at www.PropertyAZ.com. $35 app fee is per adult 18 and over and is non-refundable.

$1825 Refundable Security Deposit and a $300 Refundable Cleaning Deposit both payable at move in.

Please call Sherri(602)670-3000 for prompt response or email Sherri@PropertyAZ.com today for our rental requirements and to schedule your viewing! Rent requirements MUST be reviewed prior to any scheduled showing.
www.PropertyAZ.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7720 E Catalina Dr have any available units?
7720 E Catalina Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7720 E Catalina Dr have?
Some of 7720 E Catalina Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7720 E Catalina Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7720 E Catalina Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7720 E Catalina Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7720 E Catalina Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7720 E Catalina Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7720 E Catalina Dr offers parking.
Does 7720 E Catalina Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7720 E Catalina Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7720 E Catalina Dr have a pool?
No, 7720 E Catalina Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7720 E Catalina Dr have accessible units?
No, 7720 E Catalina Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7720 E Catalina Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7720 E Catalina Dr has units with dishwashers.
