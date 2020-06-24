7720 E Catalina Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LOCATION! LOCATION! Charming updated 3bed/2bath home in Old Town Scottsdale!



Just north of Thomas & East of Miller Rd. 1/2 mile walk to the Green Belt for Hiking and Biking, Scottsdale Spring Training Stadium, Old Town Scottsdale for Restaurants/Entertainment/Pubs or Continental Golf Course!



Large Travertine tiles in the common areas. All rooms have ceiling fans and both bathrooms have been remodeled.



Spacious kitchen with gas range and an island shared by a bonus Arizona Room with Arcadia door to the backyard.



Many built in cabinets for extra storage space.



Utility room is indoors.



Refrigerator, full size Washer and Dryer are included and available for Tenants use but not warranted by Landlord or Property Manager.



The Grassy backyard includes an automated sprinkler and drip system and a storage room. There are 2 separate patio spaces. Perfect for Outdoor Entertaining.



Call for pet approval and additional Pet Fee. Built in pet door for a small/medium dog in the Arizona room.



Old Town Scottsdale offers restaurants, shopping, entertainment, sports venues, golf and more! 10 minutes from Sky Harbor Airport.



Secured online applications only at www.PropertyAZ.com. $35 app fee is per adult 18 and over and is non-refundable.



$1825 Refundable Security Deposit and a $300 Refundable Cleaning Deposit both payable at move in.



Please call Sherri(602)670-3000 for prompt response or email Sherri@PropertyAZ.com today for our rental requirements and to schedule your viewing! Rent requirements MUST be reviewed prior to any scheduled showing.

