Scottsdale, AZ
7707 E Phantom Way
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

7707 E Phantom Way

7707 East Phantom Way · No Longer Available
Location

7707 East Phantom Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
***** PERFECT NORTH SCOTTSDALE LOCATION***** YOU WILL LOVE THIS IMMACULATE REMODELED HOME!!!BRAND NEW REMODEL 1/1/19.LOCATED IN A GREAT, QUIET, NORTH SCOTTSDALE FAMILY NEIGHBORHOOD WITH MILES OF WALKING PATHS, PARKS, LIGHTED TENNIS COURTS, LIGHTED BASKETBALL COURTS, LIGHTED SAND VOLLEYBALL COURTS,BASEBALL FIELDS.Recent Luxury remodel(12/26/19) in RESTORATION HARDWARE LIKE DECOR with ALL NEW modern furnishings and artwork. Our Home has a very light and open floor plan with unique Gorgeous imported granite counter tops throughout.The spacious kitchen features ALL NEW white shaker cabinets and elegant handles, large breakfast bar island with 4 bar leather adjustable stools, All NEW GE stainless steel appliances, ALL NEW silverware, plates, glasses, etc. The Extra Large Master Suite features NEW King bedroom set, NEW Shower, bath, Dual sinks, reading lounge chair and 60 inch TV.

The Private backyard features a sparkling HEATED POOL with waterfall & JACUZZI, lounge chairs, umbrella, pool toys and floats, covered Patio with outside dining and New Stainless Barbecue. Pool heating is $29. per night. Please let us know if you would like it heated.

ALL NEW BEDS, BEDDING, 3 NEW Extra LARGE TV'S, WIFI, 3 CAR GARAGE with new elegant epoxy floor, Laundry Room with NEW GE Washer & Dryer.

Walking distance to several great restaurants, shopping, schools, Boys & Girls Club, Parks, Hospital.

JUST MINUTES AWAY FROM WORLD CLASS GOLF
AT TPC -Home of the PHOENIX OPEN, SILVERLEAF, D.C. RANCH & GRAYHAWK!
DIAMONDBACKS SPRING TRAINING BASEBALL FACILITY, SCOTTSDALE AIRPORT, WESTWORLD- Home to Barrrett Jackson Car Show & other major events, KIERLAND COMMONS, THE AQUARIUM, BUTTERFLY WONDERLAND ALL WITHIN 10 MINUTES DRIVE.

YOU WILL NOT FIND A CLEANER RENTAL!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7707 E Phantom Way have any available units?
7707 E Phantom Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7707 E Phantom Way have?
Some of 7707 E Phantom Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7707 E Phantom Way currently offering any rent specials?
7707 E Phantom Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7707 E Phantom Way pet-friendly?
No, 7707 E Phantom Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7707 E Phantom Way offer parking?
Yes, 7707 E Phantom Way does offer parking.
Does 7707 E Phantom Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7707 E Phantom Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7707 E Phantom Way have a pool?
Yes, 7707 E Phantom Way has a pool.
Does 7707 E Phantom Way have accessible units?
No, 7707 E Phantom Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7707 E Phantom Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7707 E Phantom Way has units with dishwashers.
