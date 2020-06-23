7707 E Phantom Way

Amenities

***** PERFECT NORTH SCOTTSDALE LOCATION***** YOU WILL LOVE THIS IMMACULATE REMODELED HOME!!!BRAND NEW REMODEL 1/1/19.LOCATED IN A GREAT, QUIET, NORTH SCOTTSDALE FAMILY NEIGHBORHOOD WITH MILES OF WALKING PATHS, PARKS, LIGHTED TENNIS COURTS, LIGHTED BASKETBALL COURTS, LIGHTED SAND VOLLEYBALL COURTS,BASEBALL FIELDS.Recent Luxury remodel(12/26/19) in RESTORATION HARDWARE LIKE DECOR with ALL NEW modern furnishings and artwork. Our Home has a very light and open floor plan with unique Gorgeous imported granite counter tops throughout.The spacious kitchen features ALL NEW white shaker cabinets and elegant handles, large breakfast bar island with 4 bar leather adjustable stools, All NEW GE stainless steel appliances, ALL NEW silverware, plates, glasses, etc. The Extra Large Master Suite features NEW King bedroom set, NEW Shower, bath, Dual sinks, reading lounge chair and 60 inch TV.



The Private backyard features a sparkling HEATED POOL with waterfall & JACUZZI, lounge chairs, umbrella, pool toys and floats, covered Patio with outside dining and New Stainless Barbecue. Pool heating is $29. per night. Please let us know if you would like it heated.



ALL NEW BEDS, BEDDING, 3 NEW Extra LARGE TV'S, WIFI, 3 CAR GARAGE with new elegant epoxy floor, Laundry Room with NEW GE Washer & Dryer.



Walking distance to several great restaurants, shopping, schools, Boys & Girls Club, Parks, Hospital.



JUST MINUTES AWAY FROM WORLD CLASS GOLF

AT TPC -Home of the PHOENIX OPEN, SILVERLEAF, D.C. RANCH & GRAYHAWK!

DIAMONDBACKS SPRING TRAINING BASEBALL FACILITY, SCOTTSDALE AIRPORT, WESTWORLD- Home to Barrrett Jackson Car Show & other major events, KIERLAND COMMONS, THE AQUARIUM, BUTTERFLY WONDERLAND ALL WITHIN 10 MINUTES DRIVE.



YOU WILL NOT FIND A CLEANER RENTAL!!