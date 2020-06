7705 E DOUBLETREE RANCH Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

UPDATED SINGLE LEVEL HOME FEATURES A SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN-WALK INTO LIGHT & BRIGHT LIVING AREA W VAULTED CEILINGS- VIEWS OUT TO TROPICAL LANDSCAPED BACKYARD W COVERED PATIO,PRIVATE PEBBLE TEC POOL -TRAVERTINE THRU-OUT-FRESHLY PAINTED- SEPARATE FORMAL DINING AREA- KITCHEN FEATURES CENTER ISLAND-NEW QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS- OPENS OUT TO FAMILY ROOM-BREAKFAST BAR & SEP BREAKFAST NOOK W VIEWS OF PEACEFUL PRIVATE YARD-DOUBLE DOOR OFFICE/DEN CAN BE 3RD BEDROOM-SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN-MASTER SUITE HAS OWN PRIVATE PATIO,UPDATED BATH W SEP TUB/SHOWER-HIS/HER'S SINKS & WALK IN CLOSET -GUEST ROOM HAS OWN BATH W REMODELED WALK-IN SHOWER-DESIGNER TOUCHES THRU-OUT THIS HOME-DIRECT ACCESS FROM 2CGARAGE-ENJOY GAINEY AMENITIES-24HR GUARD GATE,TENNIS-FITNESS CENTER COURTS,CLUBHOUSE-READY TO MOVE IN