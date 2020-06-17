All apartments in Scottsdale
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7703 East Overlook Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2704 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Beautifully remodeled open floor plan in Guard Gated Raptor Retreat of Grayhawk; one of North Scottsdale premier communities . Modern yet cozy with designer furnishings throughout. Home has 3 bedrooms/den and a guest casita , 3.5 baths, heated pool in very private backyard that backs up to trees and wash. No interior steps .Close to Grayhawk Public Golf course, restaurants , walking trails and much more. This is the perfect winter retreat for the most discriminating visitor. True luxury in a perfect location, come enjoy all that this wonderful home has to offer. Winter rates apply .Community requires min of 30 day rental.Rates and dates available through listing agent .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7703 E OVERLOOK Drive have any available units?
7703 E OVERLOOK Drive has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7703 E OVERLOOK Drive have?
Some of 7703 E OVERLOOK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7703 E OVERLOOK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7703 E OVERLOOK Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7703 E OVERLOOK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7703 E OVERLOOK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7703 E OVERLOOK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7703 E OVERLOOK Drive does offer parking.
Does 7703 E OVERLOOK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7703 E OVERLOOK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7703 E OVERLOOK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7703 E OVERLOOK Drive has a pool.
Does 7703 E OVERLOOK Drive have accessible units?
No, 7703 E OVERLOOK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7703 E OVERLOOK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7703 E OVERLOOK Drive has units with dishwashers.
