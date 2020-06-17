7703 E OVERLOOK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Beautifully remodeled open floor plan in Guard Gated Raptor Retreat of Grayhawk; one of North Scottsdale premier communities . Modern yet cozy with designer furnishings throughout. Home has 3 bedrooms/den and a guest casita , 3.5 baths, heated pool in very private backyard that backs up to trees and wash. No interior steps .Close to Grayhawk Public Golf course, restaurants , walking trails and much more. This is the perfect winter retreat for the most discriminating visitor. True luxury in a perfect location, come enjoy all that this wonderful home has to offer. Winter rates apply .Community requires min of 30 day rental.Rates and dates available through listing agent .