Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool hot tub

*Perfect* 3 large bedrooms or 2 and a den/office and nicely furnished with a gourmet kitchen. Kitchen boasts light cabinets, corian counters, upgraded appliances all opening to a huge great room and formal dining room. Travertine tiles in all the traffic areas and looks perfect! Beautifully remodeled master bathroom! Large covered flagstone patio backing to the community pool and spa for total privacy. Beautiful front courtyard with outstanding curb appeal. On the grounds of the Princess resort. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. All utilities paid for on season rental. Call about non seasonal rental inclusions. Owner will accept small dogs/ no cats! **Home is NOT available November 2020-March 2021.