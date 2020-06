Amenities

Beautifully Furnished & in a Great location overlooking Large Fountain & Heated Community Pool. GOLF COURSE AND LAKE COMMUNITY. Enjoy the Luxuries of Resort Style Living in Gainey Ranch which include ~ Estate Club House with Heated Community Pool/Spa ~ Enjoy the Walking Paths ~ Lighted Tennis Courts ~ Guard Gated Entrance ~ Centrally Located in Scottsdale ~ Walk to Gainey Shops ~ Easy Access to Airport. Property has a Double Car Garage and a Wood Burning Fireplace in Living Room ~ Fitness Centre (extra Charge) King Size Bed in Master Twins Beds in Guest Bedroom Bedrooms are Split for Privacy. Please feel free to call me at anytime.